Delhi Minister Ashish Sood assured peaceful student protesters they won't face action. However, the exemption does not apply to those with existing criminal charges or involved in violence and vandalism during the NEET-UG protests.

No Action Against Peaceful Protesters: Delhi Minister

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday clarified that students who participated in protests to voice their dissent would not face action, while stating that the exemption would not apply to those already facing criminal charges or involved in violence and vandalism. Sood said the Home Department had issued a press release clarifying the government's position and assured students who had participated peacefully in the protests that they need not fear any cases being registered against them.

"The Government of India had already stated that no action would be taken against the protesting students who had come to voice their dissent. However, this does not apply to those who already face criminal charges or who engaged in violence and vandalism. The Home Department has issued a press release today clarifying this very point. Students of the former category need not fear, as no cases will be registered against them. However, this exemption does not extend to those already implicated in criminal cases," said Ashish Sood in a video message.

Protest Background and Government Concessions

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike against the NEET-UG paper leak. Subsequently, the government agreed to their demands, and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Education Minister. The government also agreed to provide suitable compensation to the aspirants who died by suicide and withdraw FIRs against protesters.

Supreme Court Directives

Earlier on July 28, the Supreme Court directed all States to release students below the age of 18 who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents. The Court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations placed before it, prima facie, warrant an independent and impartial probe.

The Court has further directed that persons arrested in connection with the student protests who do not have criminal antecedents shall also be released, while permitting investigation in the cases to continue in accordance with law. (ANI)