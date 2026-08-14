Tripura's Directorate of Skill Development has launched residential training for 55 beneficiaries under the Returnees Rehabilitation Initiative. The programme offers courses in tailoring and brick masonry to promote sustainable livelihoods and self-employment.

The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), Government of Tripura, has launched residential short-term skill development training programmes for 55 beneficiaries under the Returnees Rehabilitation Initiative at the Construction Workers Training Institute Tripura (CWTIT), Khumulwng. The programme was inaugurated in the presence of West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, IAS; Director of Skill Development Pradeep K, IAS; MDC Utpal Debbarma; CWTIT Principal Er Sumit Majumdar; Biswamohan Debbarma and other officials, trainers and participating trainees.

The initiative is being implemented by the Directorate of Skill Development in coordination with concerned training providers, with the objective of equipping the beneficiaries with practical, employment-oriented skills and promoting sustainable livelihoods and self-employment opportunities.

Details of the Training Programmes

Two job roles are being covered under the residential programme. Tripura Small Industry Corporation Ltd (TSICL) is conducting *Self-Employed Tailor* training for 25 candidates for a period of 60 days, while CWTIT, Khumulwng, is conducting *Brick Mason* training for 30 candidates for 75 days. A total of 55 candidates are participating in the two programmes.

Residential Facilities and Support

The training has been designed to enhance their practical skills and improve their prospects for employment, self-employment, and long-term economic self-reliance. To ensure the smooth conduct of the residential programmes, CWTIT has arranged accommodation, classrooms, practical training facilities, boarding and lodging, besides other essential logistical support. Boarding and lodging facilities are being provided in accordance with the approved norms of the Directorate of Skill Development.

Empowerment and Future Prospects

The Directorate has stressed the importance of regular attendance, practical learning and quality training, urging the beneficiaries to make effective use of the skills acquired during the programme.

The initiative is part of the Tripura government's continuing efforts towards rehabilitation, skill development, livelihood generation and socio-economic empowerment of returnees, with the broader objective of helping beneficiaries move towards sustainable livelihoods and greater economic independence.