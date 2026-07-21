The Tripura government has appointed ADGP GS Rao as the in-charge DGP with immediate effect, following the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar. The State Cabinet expressed sorrow and announced a one-day State Mourning in respect of the senior police officer.

GS Rao Appointed In-charge DGP

The Tripura Government on Monday appointed Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police) GS Rao as the in-charge Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), with immediate effect, following the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar.

According to an order issued by the General Administration (Personnel and Training) Department, Rao will hold the post of DGP, Tripura, as in-charge until further orders. The order stated that the decision was taken following the death of Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who was serving as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Tripura.

State Mourning for Anurag Dhankar

Meanwhile, the Tripura State Cabinet has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar and announced a one-day State Mourning across Tripura on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the senior police officer.

During the Cabinet meeting, members observed a two-minute silence and paid heartfelt tribute to the late DGP, remembering him as a dedicated, efficient, honest, and visionary police officer whose service to the state and the nation was exemplary.

A Distinguished Career Remembered

Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, joined service in the state in 1995 and held several key positions during his distinguished career. Rising through the ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to Director General of Police, he earned widespread respect for his professionalism, leadership, and commitment to public service.

The Cabinet also highlighted his significant contributions at the national and international levels. Dhankar served successfully in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and held important assignments in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISE).

Recognising his outstanding service, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. (ANI)