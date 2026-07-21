RJD MP Manoj Jha attacked the Centre's 'arrogance' after a protest over the NEET-UG paper leak turned violent. A CJP delegation met Union Minister JP Nadda, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Over 118 police were injured.

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday launched a sharp attack against the BJP-led central government a day after the march to Parliament turned violent and said that the protestors were demanding to hold a dialogue with the government.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament during the opening day of the Monsoon Session, Jha said, ""When was the last time you saw something like this? I certainly don't recall...Were the children asking for the moon and stars? They were asking for dialogue. You are steeped in arrogance. You are dismantling political parties across the country and calling it 'Chanakya Niti' (Chanakya's strategy)..."

NEET-UG Protest Turns Violent, CJP Meets Union Minister

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday as a party delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, while a march towards Parliament turned violent, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police.

On Monday, a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met the Union Health Minister JP Nadda over its demands. The Union minister appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government.

CJP Demands Education Minister's Resignation

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately". Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Police Detail Violence, Over 118 Officers Injured

As per the Delhi officials, during today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties.

As a result, more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18. (ANI)