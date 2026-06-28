The Tripura government has banned private practice for doctors at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital. This major reform aims to improve patient care, strengthen medical education, and develop the institution into a Centre of Excellence.

To strengthen public healthcare and improve medical education, the Tripura government has decided to prohibit doctors and faculty members of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital from engaging in private practice.

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The decision, widely regarded as one of the most significant healthcare reforms in the state in recent years, has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha*, himself a renowned dental surgeon, to ensure better healthcare services for the state's nearly 40 lakh people and to transform AGMC-GBP Hospital into a premier Centre of Excellence.

As the state's apex tertiary care institution, AGMC and GBP Hospital shoulder the largest burden of specialised healthcare. The government believes that dedicating the full professional time of doctors to patient care, academics and research will substantially improve treatment quality, reduce waiting time for patients, strengthen medical education and facilitate the introduction of new super-speciality services.

Health Secretary Explains Rationale

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte told ANI that the decision was taken after extensive consultations with the Government Doctors' Association and faculty members, who unanimously supported the move. "Although some opposition leaders have criticised the decision, it has been taken with full consensus after discussions with the doctors and faculty members. This reform is entirely aimed at improving healthcare services for the people of Tripura," Gitte said.

He said the restriction on private practice would enable doctors to devote more time to patient care, teaching, research and academic activities. "The entire tertiary healthcare burden of the state rests on AGMC and GBP Hospital. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken this decision so that healthcare services improve further. The academic quality of the institution will also rise, more research activities will be undertaken, and additional super-speciality courses will be introduced," he added.

AIIMS Director's Recommendation

Officials said the move also follows the recommendations made by the Director of AIIMS during his visit to AGMC-GBP Hospital last month. During the visit, the AIIMS Director reportedly advised the state government to adopt measures that would help develop the institution into a Centre of Excellence on the lines of leading government medical institutions in the country.

According to the Health Secretary, the state government has accepted those recommendations and is working towards implementing them in a phased manner. "The Director of AIIMS suggested that such a step would help AGMC-GBP Hospital emerge as a Centre of Excellence. We are moving in that direction. All our doctors and faculty members are with us. Every decision has been taken through consensus, and our sole objective is to provide better treatment and healthcare services to the people," Gitte said.

CM's Vision for Healthcare Excellence

Healthcare observers believe the reform reflects Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha's continued personal involvement in monitoring the state's health sector. Since assuming office, the Chief Minister has regularly reviewed healthcare infrastructure, interacted with senior doctors and health officials, and emphasised quality medical education, research and patient-centric governance.

The government expects the policy to not only enhance healthcare delivery but also elevate AGMC-GBP Hospital into a leading referral, teaching and research institution for the entire Northeast in the coming years. (ANI)