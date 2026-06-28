PV Narasimha Rao's grandson, NV Subhash, inaugurated 'A Statesman's Journey' exhibition at Delhi's Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya for the late PM's 105th birth anniversary. He praised his grandfather and drew parallels with PM Narendra Modi.

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's grandson, NV Subhash, on Saturday inaugurated a special exhibition titled 'A Statesman's Journey' at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya on the eve of the late leader's 105th birth anniversary.

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"The 'A Statesman's Journey" special exhibition, organised on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, great leader, and Bharat Ratna Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao at the Prime Ministers' Museum in Delhi, was inaugurated. To accord due respect to all former Prime Ministers of India, the government of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has established the Prime Ministers' Museum," said NV Subhash.

'Nation First, Party Next'

During the event, Subhash lauded the late Prime Minister as an accomplished scholar, statesman, and politician. He emphasised that his grandfather consistently prioritised the nation above his party, family, and personal considerations.

"On the eve of 105th birth anniversary of late Shri P. V. Narasimha Rao, the Bharat Ratna Awardee and the former Prime Minister of India, I am honoured and privileged to be here at Pradhan Mantri Sangralaya where the management and the chairman and the CEO has exclusively asked me to come and participate in this great occasion. I am really thankful to them. As we all know that P. V. Narasimha Rao is a great scholar, statesman and a good politician who is the first ever South Indian to become the Prime Minister of this country, a multilingual facet and who always thinks about the nation first, the party next, the family next and individual last," NV Subhash told reporters.

NV Subhash Draws Parallel Between PV Narasimha Rao and PM Modi

Later, in a post on X, the BJP leader drew a parallel between the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that PM Modi is fostering development across all sectors and elevating India's global stature as the 'world's guru.' "If PV Narasimha Rao garu, as Prime Minister, pulled the country out of economic crisis and steered it forward, today Prime Minister Modi garu is following the same path, fostering development across all sectors and elevating India's global stature as the world's guru. Only the Indian National Congress, with its patriotism and nationalistic ethos, can secure India's future. Only the BJP stands as an inspiration for today's youth, brimming with immense potential," said NV Subhash. (ANI)