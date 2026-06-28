Tripura CM Manik Saha attended the Global Pineapple Festival in New Delhi, stating the Queen pineapple is taking the state to the global stage. He noted PM Modi's praise and the fruit's GI tag, which has boosted exports and its value chain.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026, organised in New Delhi on Saturday. During the event, Tripura CM said that pineapple plays a significant role in the cultural and social life of Tripura, and the Queen pineapple is now playing a special role in taking the state to the global stage.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message on the occasion of this Pineapple Festival. I received the message sent by the Prime Minister last night. In this message, the Prime Minister congratulated the Tripura Government on the inauguration of the Tripura Global Pineapple Festival. He also congratulated the Ministry of DoNER and the concerned department. The Prime Minister also mentioned the famous Queen pineapple of Tripura in his message," said CM Saha.

Chief Minister Saha further asserted that the Pineapple Festival would serve as a catalyst for farmers, traders, exporters, and researchers to contribute to the state's path of progress and development. "Through such initiatives, various opportunities, including livelihood generation, will open up, and Tripura will move forward towards greater development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed hope that Tripura will play an important role in building a developed India," said CM Saha.

Pineapple: A Symbol of Tripura's Identity and Prosperity

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that pineapple has emerged as the second most important horticultural crop in the state. "In Tripura's climate, pineapple has emerged as the second most important horticultural crop. It is not only an agricultural product but also a symbol of the state's cultural identity and economic prosperity. The story of pineapple cultivation in Tripura is a long one. This delicious fruit is grown naturally across the state's hills, valleys, and plains. For generations, local tribal communities and farmers have cultivated pineapples, and the sector has flourished because of their dedication," said CM Saha.

CM Saha further said that the famous Queen variety of pineapple has earned global recognition due to the state's farmers' efforts. "The Queen pineapple has now received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition in India. Pineapple is cultivated on around 12,000 hectares of land in Tripura, with an annual production of approximately 1.78 lakh metric tonnes. On June 7, 2018, the Tripura Government declared pineapple as the state's official fruit. The Queen and Kew varieties are widely cultivated in the hilly regions of the state. The Queen variety has carved a unique identity across the country due to its exceptional taste and aroma", added CM Saha.

GI Tag Boosts Global Reach

He also said that pineapple plays a significant role in the cultural and social life of Tripura. After receiving the GI tag, there have been significant improvements in the pineapple value chain. During 2018-19, Tripura exported 33 metric tonnes of Queen and Kew pineapples to Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Bangladesh. In addition, 74 metric tonnes were exported to Germany and Russia, while 15,400 metric tonnes were marketed in various other states of the country. The European market, especially the UK and Germany, has shown great enthusiasm for the GI-tagged Tripura Queen pineapple. It also has a strong market in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. "The Tripura Queen variety of pineapple is in great demand across South Asia," added CM Saha.

Union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Agriculture Department Secretary Apurba Roy, and other senior officials were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)