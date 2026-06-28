Sanjay Raut slammed rebel Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh, claiming he was 'sold' for Rs 50 crore. The UBT leader challenged Deshmukh to resign and face a fresh election, asserting the party would 'rise from the ashes' despite the defections.

Launching a vitriolic attack on the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency MP and rebel leader of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Deshmukh, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that Deshmukh was "sold" for Rs 50 crore and challenged him to resign and seek a fresh mandate.

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'MP Sold for Rs 50 Crore'

Addressing a massive gathering at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises in Yavatmal, Raut compared the political defection to a transaction in an agricultural market. "This meeting is being held in the premises of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Here, farmers' produce comes and gets sold, though they don't get much of a price for it. But fifteen days ago, a 'product' came here, and your MP was sold for 50 crores! To be honest, in this market, no one would have bought him even for 500 rupees. It was because Uddhav Saheb made him an MP, placed the saffron shawl on his shoulders, that is why his value became 50 crores. In the next election, his value won't even be five rupees," Raut claimed.

Raut Questions 'Development Funds' Justification

Taking a swipe at the rebels' justification that they left for "development funds," Raut targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record. "He (Sanjay) says he left for 'development funds.' Development funds! 'I want to develop my constituency.' What kind of development will you do? In 12 years, Narendra Modi couldn't develop this country. Go and see Narendra Modi's Varanasi--there are no roads, no water, no bridges," he remarked.

Challenge to Resign and Seek Fresh Mandate

Raut challenged the rebel leader to resign and face the public again if he is confident in his decision. "If you want to commit treachery, then resign, stand for election again, and then you will see whether the people of Yavatmal-Washim are with the traitors or with the loyalists. This ocean of loyalists will not rest until it has swept away these traitors," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Will 'Rise from the Ashes'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted that the party would "rise from the ashes" and maintain its hold over Maharashtra despite the vertical split in 2022. "The Shiv Sena will remain where it is, and it will once again march towards the Assembly and the Lok Sabha of India. The saffron flag of the Shiv Sena will remain over Yavatmal," Raut asserted.

Setback for Thackeray Faction

His remarks come at a time when six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday, leading to the success of "Operation Tiger."

The development reduced former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the split in the party in 2022. (ANI)