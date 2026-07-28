The Tripura Government signed three MoUs with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to bolster the state's economic ecosystem. CM Manik Saha said the pact aims to enhance financial literacy, skill development, and create a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In a major step towards strengthening Tripura's economic ecosystem through greater access to capital markets, the Tripura Government on Monday signed three landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The agreements were signed at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, marking what the state government described as a significant milestone in advancing financial literacy, entrepreneurship, skill development and investment promotion in Tripura, according to a release.

A Transformative Partnership

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the partnership would play a transformative role in enhancing financial awareness, developing industry-ready skills and creating a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem across the state. He said the initiative is aimed at empowering the youth by providing financial education and employability-oriented skills, supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by facilitating access to capital markets, strengthening the capacity of government officials through specialised training in finance and economic strategies, and fostering a vibrant investment climate in Tripura.

Setting a National Benchmark

The Chief Minister further stated that the collaboration places the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) among the first government training institutions in India to establish such a large-scale strategic partnership with the National Stock Exchange. He noted that the initiative sets a new national benchmark in institutional capacity building.

Describing the agreement as a forward-looking initiative, Saha said the partnership would contribute significantly to building a stronger and more economically resilient Tripura by promoting financial inclusion, investment readiness and sustainable economic growth.

CM Applauds 'Mann Ki Baat'

Meanwhile, Manik Saha on Sunday said that the common people have warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme and now eagerly wait for the monthly radio programme. He said that in today's programme, the Prime Minister specially mentioned the unique initiative of Suraj Kumar Debbarma in preserving and promoting Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made these remarks while participating in the 136th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, organised at Booth No. 51 of 13 Pratapgarh Mandal on Sunday. (ANI)