Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off Purabi Dairy's inaugural export of 5,627 litres of ice cream to Bhutan. This marks the first-ever dairy product export from the state, boosting the local dairy sector and cooperative network.

In a major boost to the dairy sector of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday flagged off Purabi Dairy's first export consignment of 5,627 litres of Purabi ice cream to Bhutan, marking the first such export of dairy products from the state. The consignment will make Purabi ice cream available in major markets across Bhutan, including Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing, and Wangdue.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Minister for Cooperation Kaushik Rai. Senior government officials--KC Samria, Additional Chief Secretary, Fishery & Animal Husbandry, Govt of Assam; Aruna Rajoria, Commissioner & Secretary, Agriculture, Govt of Assam; Virendra Mittal, Commissioner & Secretary, Finance, Govt of Assam; Anant Lal Gyani, Secretary, Cooperation, Govt of Assam; Sunita Rai, Deputy General Manager, APEDA; and SB Bose, Managing Director, NEDFL--along with representatives of the organisations involved in facilitating the export, were also present on the occasion.

Behind the Growth: WAMUL and APART Project

Purabi ice cream is manufactured by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) and marketed by North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL). The products are made using milk procured from dairy farmers across Assam through Purabi Dairy's cooperative network. Purabi has grown tremendously over the last 4-5 years. A significant contribution to this growth can be attributed to the World Bank-funded APART project. The expansion of the plant from 60 TLPD to 150 TLPD was funded by the project. The Purabi ice cream plant, with a capacity of 60,000 LPM, is part of the newly expanded plant.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, facilitated the export by supporting NEDFL in completing the necessary processes, documentation, and regulatory formalities.

CM Sarma Envisions a 'White Revolution'

Commenting on the export, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This export marks a proud milestone for Assam and reflects the growing strength of our dairy sector. Purabi ice cream is made from milk produced by farmers across the state, and its entry into the Bhutanese market will create new opportunities for our dairy cooperatives and rural producers. Our government remains committed to supporting value addition, expanding market access, and taking more quality products from Assam to national and international markets."

"This is a proud milestone for the dairy farmers of the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited, whose dedication has made the Purabi brand a growing success. Our vision is clear: Assam must have a White Revolution of its own. We are working to raise milk production to 10 lakh litres a day and build a vibrant dairy industry," the Chief Minister said.

The first export consignment includes different categories of Purabi ice cream, comprising cups, family packs, cones, and gallon packs. The range has been selected to cater to both retail consumers and institutional buyers in the Bhutanese market. The export represents a significant step in Purabi Dairy's efforts to expand beyond its existing domestic markets and develop new channels for value-added dairy products manufactured in Assam. It also provides an opportunity to connect Assam's dairy farmers with international markets. Milk procured from farmers is processed into ice cream and other value-added products at Purabi Dairy's manufacturing facilities, helping generate sustained demand for locally produced milk.

Strengthening the Value Chain

Commenting on the milestone, Assam Minister for Cooperation & Chairman of NEDFL, Kaushik Rai, said, "The export of Purabi ice cream to Bhutan is a significant achievement for Assam's dairy sector and reflects the strength of the entire Purabi value chain. Every pack in this consignment has been manufactured using milk produced by farmers of Assam, making this milestone particularly meaningful for our dairy farmers and cooperative societies. We will now focus on establishing a strong distribution network in Bhutan, understanding consumer demand, and gradually expanding the range of Purabi products in international markets. Access to new markets will help create greater and more sustainable opportunities for farmers while strengthening Assam's presence in the value-added dairy sector."

Sunita Rai, Deputy General Manager of APEDA, said, "APEDA has been working to promote exports of agricultural and processed food products from the Northeast and to help organisations in the region meet the requirements of international trade. The export of Purabi ice cream to Bhutan is an important development for Assam, and APEDA is pleased to facilitate NEDFL and Purabi Dairy in completing the required export procedures and formalities."

Future Export Strategy and Vision

The Bhutan market is geographically well-positioned for the supply of dairy products from Assam, offering opportunities for the expansion of Made-in-Assam products in neighbouring international markets. Going forward, NEDFL plans to explore the export of additional Purabi Dairy products, particularly products with a longer shelf life. The organisation will also assess consumer response and distribution requirements in Bhutan before expanding the product portfolio and shipment volumes.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Purabi Dairy's market presence while supporting its larger mission of ensuring steady income for dairy farmers, expanding the cooperative dairy ecosystem, and developing Assam as a growing centre for quality dairy production. (ANI)