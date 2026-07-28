The Haryana Cabinet approved a 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for new electric vehicles up to Rs 30 lakh. Vehicles costing more will get a 50% exemption. The move aims to boost EV adoption and promote clean, sustainable transportation.

Haryana Waives Motor Vehicle Tax for New EVs

In a major boost to clean and sustainable transportation, the Haryana Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved 100 percent exemption in Motor Vehicle Tax at the time of registration of new pure electric/battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos/e-rickshaws) and four-wheelers having an ex-showroom price of up to Rs. 30 lakh, purchased and registered in the State. Besides this, vehicles costing above Rs. 30 lakhs will be eligible for tax exemption of 50 per cent.

The decision fulfils the announcement made by the Chief Minister in the Haryana Budget 2026-27, presented on March 2, 2026, to provide greater incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and accelerate the transition towards cleaner and environment-friendly mobility across the State, a release said.

Enhanced Incentives for EV Adoption

At present, Haryana provides a 20 per cent rebate in one-time Motor Vehicle Tax on the registration of electric/battery-operated vehicles and CNG vehicles. With the latest approval, the existing concession for eligible electric vehicles has been enhanced to a complete (100 per cent) exemption for new registrations of pure electric/battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos/e-rickshaws) and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs. 30 lakh. However, the existing 20 per cent rebate in one-time Motor Vehicle Tax for CNG vehicles will continue without any change.

The decision has been taken under the provisions of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016, under which the State Government is empowered to prescribe the rates of Motor Vehicle Tax for different categories of vehicles registered and operated in Haryana.

The enhanced tax exemption is expected to significantly encourage the purchase and registration of electric vehicles in the State by making them more affordable. The initiative will also contribute to reducing vehicular emissions, curbing pollution, improving air quality and promoting environmentally sustainable transport in Haryana. (ANI)