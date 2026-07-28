Two Army soldiers were injured in a stray landmine blast in Baramulla's Uri sector. Separately, security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in a joint operation in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering arms and ammunition.

Two Soldiers Injured in Uri Landmine Blast

Two Indian Army soldiers suffered injuries on Tuesday after a stray landmine explosion in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to sources. The Uri sector is situated near the Line of Control (LoC) and heavily guarded. Further details on the condition of the two injured soldiers and the exact cause of the blast are awaited. (ANI)

Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed in Shopian

In a separate incident earlier this month, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. The identity of the deceased is being verified, police sources said, adding that some arms and ammunition were also observed near the body from a distance.

In a post on X, J&K Police said, "You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist was neutralised by SOG Shopian in a joint operation, along with RR and CRPF." According to police sources, a few gunshots were heard during the operation, which were responded to by the security forces. Following the exchange of fire, a body was recovered near the encounter site in the Chanapora area of Shopian. (ANI)