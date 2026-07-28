Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding a national policy on paper leaks and criticising unauthorised coaching centres. He also discussed fee reimbursements and defended HYDRAA's anti-encroachment drive.

Demand for National Policy on Paper Leaks

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the Union Government punish those responsible for question paper leaks stringently, noting that the challenges reduce during the conduct of the exams online. Speaking to the media after meeting Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi, the CM criticised the mushrooming of coaching centres across the country without proper authorisation.

Such unauthorised institutions have become hubs for question paper leaks. CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the need to formulate a national-level policy to address the paper leak issue.

Strongly objecting to the growing dominance of the Union Government in the functioning of the universities in the states, the Chief Minister stressed that education should be within the purview of state governments, which helps to minimise the scope for errors. This matter should be discussed in Parliament also.

If a debate takes place in the House, Rahul Gandhi would speak on all these issues. Responding to a question, the CM stated that the state would decide its course of action regarding the prevention of question paper leaks after reviewing the legislation being formulated by the Central Government.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that the government brought more transparency and accountability in the conduct of the competitive exams by restructuring the Telangana Public Service Commission along the lines of the UPSC. "The exams should be held transparently to instil confidence and trust among students, ensuring they face no disadvantage."

The CM took a broadside at the previous government for failing to take action against the company Globarena for committing irregularities. "The inaction against the agency permitted them to expand their operations to CBSE exams and caused hardships to the students. Such organisations should be dealt with sternly."

CM Discusses State Issues with Union Minister

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy disclosed the details of his meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the issues mainly 'Indiramma Houses' and employment guarantee works raised before the minister. Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded positively regarding the housing issues and also invited the Union Minister to visit the state to assess the situation on the ground.

Revanth Reddy Addresses Fee Reimbursement Arrears

As per the press release, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lambasted the KCR government for leaving behind outstanding fee reimbursement dues amounting to Rs 8,000 crore. The Vigilance and Enforcement probe was in progress against the institutions which attempted to claim fee reimbursements by presenting fabricated figures without proper facilities in the institutions.

To a query, the Chief Minister assured that dues would be paid to institutions which are compliant and genuine. The arrears left by KCR have become a burden for the present government, the CM said, criticising the BRS for attempting to create a false impression that his government is responsible for withholding fee reimbursements.

Criticism of Previous Government and BJP

The Chief Minister also took strong exception to the BJP for echoing the claims that the present government was not clearing pending bills and questioned why BJP MP R. Krishnaiah remains silent regarding fee arrears in Andhra Pradesh.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP state unit President N Ramachander Rao and Krishnaiah that it would be appropriate to demand fee reimbursements in Telangana only after ensuring 100 per cent reimbursement is implemented in Andhra Pradesh, where the BJP and TDP alliance government is in power.

The Chief Minister reiterated that while the previous government's arrears pose a financial burden, his administration is striving to resolve all related issues.

New System for Fee Payments Announced

The CM announced that, moving forward, fee amounts for a specific academic year would be paid in full during that same year, with funds deposited directly into bank accounts in advance. "The state requires between Rs 2,200 crore and Rs 2,400 crore annually for fee reimbursements."

The Chief Minister clarified that his government has devised plans to ensure regular payments and assured that there would be no issues regarding fee reimbursement in the state in the future.

CM Defends HYDRAA's Anti-Encroachment Drive

CM Revanth Reddy criticised those who have encroached upon lakes, storm-water drains (nalas), ponds, government lands, and public parks for misleading the courts and raising allegations of contempt of court. The Chief Minister questioned why no one spoke up when Somesh Kumar faced 400 contempt of court cases in the past; if the rule implies that officials should be replaced due to such cases, the press release stated.

The CM asserted that the posting of an official is the government's prerogative and cannot be usurped by anyone.

CM Reaffirms Faith in Judiciary

Expressing his complete faith in the judiciary, CM Revanth Reddy said that HYDRAA is doing excellent work and described it as the greatest reform introduced by his government. "HYDRAA is a premier organisation tasked with protecting government parks, lakes, ponds, and drains, and is executing this duty effectively."

The Chief Minister castigated the BRS leaders for encroaching upon the 'Bathukamma Kunta' (pond) and subsequently filing a contempt of court case regarding it. The Chief Minister noted that the water body named 'Bathukamma Kunta' is currently the subject of a legal case.

The CM appealed to the media not to cooperate with encroachers who are trying to obstruct HYDRAA's operations. CM Revanth Reddy questioned whether the N-Convention centre demolished by HYDRAA belonged to the poor, the encroachments removed at Gandipet Lake belonged to the poor, and whether those who encroached upon Bathukamma Kunta were poor people.

CM Revanth Reddy lashed out at those attempting to tarnish the government's image by funding false propaganda on social media to shield encroachers. The CM stated that the government has a clear understanding of HYDRAA's operational scope and responsibilities.

The CM mentioned that the High Court's orders had not yet been examined and that the government would review them. The Chief Minister affirmed that the government respects the judiciary and court orders, while also making it clear that HYDRAA would continue its ongoing operations in the future, the CMO stated. (ANI)