Tripura CM Manik Saha stated his government's commitment to the Janajati community's development at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event. He announced increased hostel scholarships, 2,700 new hostel seats, and a new 100-bed boys' hostel in Agartala.

Tripura Government's Commitment to Janajati Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the state government is particularly committed to the socio-economic development of the janajati community. He said that the progress of the state is not possible without the development of the janajati community, and the present state government is working for their welfare, following the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Saha said this at a function organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at the Khumpui Academy in Khumulwng.

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Celebrations

Speaking at the function, Saha said, "We all know that the Prime Minister announced the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 every year to honour the role of the Janajati community in India's freedom struggle. Bhagwan Birsa Munda is called a legendary leader. Prime Minister Modi has understood the need to highlight his valour and heroism. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875. Today, we celebrate the birthday of Birsa Munda."

He added that, like last year, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated this year through various programs. "At the national level, this program is being celebrated in the Narmada district of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event there. The main program in Tripura has been organised at Khumpui Academy in Khumulwng. Apart from this, arrangements have been made to celebrate this day through various programs across the state. The state government is particularly committed to the socio-economic development of the Janajati community. Due to this continuous effort, Tripura has recently won three national awards," said Saha.

New Welfare Initiatives Announced

The Chief Minister also said at the event that the state government has taken several decisions. "I am announcing some of the initiatives taken by the government in the interest of the people from today's event. Currently, 34,000 students are being given hostel scholarships. During the current financial year, 2,700 additional seats will be added to various student hostels. The hostel scholarship rate will be increased from the current Rs. 80 to Rs 100 per day per student from December 1, 2025. For this, an additional Rs. 8 crore 81 lakh will be spent in the financial year 2025-26 and Rs. 23 crore 35 lakh in the next financial year 2026-27," said Dr. Saha. Tripura CM announced that a boys' hostel with 100 beds will be built for college students in Abhaynagar, Agartala, for Rs. 5 crore 74 lakh. He informed that under the Chief Minister's Tribal Development Mission, solar energy-based water purification systems, along with composite solar units, will be installed in 50 tribal government hostels with a financial assistance of Rs. 19 crore.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, MP Kriti Devi Debbarma, Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, DGP Anurag, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)