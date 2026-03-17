Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hailed the revocation of suspension for eight Opposition MPs as a 'good development'. The MPs were suspended for the budget session for 'throwing papers on the chair' but can now participate in parliamentary proceedings.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday welcomed the revocation of the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament, describing the move as a very "good development".

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Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Tharoor expressed relief that the daily protest by the suspended legislators had concluded. "It's a very good development that this sad spectacle of eight of our colleagues sitting on the steps every day suspended, unable to participate, that has been ended...Whatever mistakes of judgement or behaviour they may have made to keep them out of the House is something that hurts our democracy...I believe there have been some assurances of good behaviour on both sides, which I hope will also be upheld," he said.

Suspension Revoked After Motion in Parliament

His remarks came after the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday revoked the suspension of eight opposition MPs after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a motion in the lower house of Parliament.

The eight opposition MPs - Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, B Manickam Tagore, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and S Venkatesan- paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex after their suspension was revoked.

After Rijiju moved the motion in the lower house, Congress Chief Whip K Suresh expressed regret for the "inadvertent indiscretion" by some of the members. Follwing the motion today, the opposition MPs are allowed to participate in the ongoing parliamentary proceedings.

Reason for the Suspension

The eight opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session on February 4 for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference about the border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Members were once again advised to strictly comply with Direction 124A(2)(iii) and other relevant rules, and warned that disciplinary action may be taken in the event of any violation. (ANI)