Tripura Election 2023: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies, Mamata Banerjee to join roadshow today

Tripura Election 2023: BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address two ruling rallies in Unakoti district's Kailashahar and West Tripura's Badarghat. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in Bagabassa, North Tripura, and Kalyanpur, Khowai.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath will address two election rallies in Tripura on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Additionally, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will also hold a road show in the northeastern state, where elections for the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

During the day, Rajnath Singh will address two ruling BJP rallies in Unakoti district's Kailashahar and West Tripura's Badarghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in Bagabassa, North Tripura, and Kalyanpur, Khowai.

In Agartala, the state capital, Banerjee's roadshow is slated to begin at noon.

Security has been beefed up in the northeastern state in preparation for the visit of political leaders. Notably, Union Home Minister and Senior BJP leader Amit Shah held two rallies and a roadshow in poll-bound Tripura on Monday, February 7.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged that Tipra Motha has a 'secret understanding' with the Congress and the CPI(M) and that the newly formed regional party was 'trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people.'

During a rally in the Santirbazar area of South Tripura, Shah said, "Voting for Tipra Motha means supporting the CPI(M), and supporting Congress, which means voting for Communists... giving the mandate to the Communists means bringing back the days of unrest.

You have seen the Communists and the Congress perform... They have ruled the state for 50 years, and there has been no progress. They had no regard for tribals and had no concern for 'janjati' (tribal) welfare. Tipra Motha attempts to restore Communist rule in Tripura by deceiving indigenous people."

Tipra Motha, led by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, has decided to run alone in the February 16 Assembly elections, relying on its spectacular performance in the 2021 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls. However, the party has not ruled out forming a post-poll alliance with any party that supports its Greater Tipraland statehood demand.

Tipra Motha has decided to contest in 42 of Tripura's 60 constituencies. The northeastern state has approximately 20 tribal-dominated seats, which hold the key to power.

(With inputs from PTI)

