'BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in the state': Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicates that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

"We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state," he said.

The home minister is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities," Shah said.

"Before 2018 elections, Modiji had promised HIRA for Tripura. In the past five years in power, under Modi's leadership, Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb have kept the promise. With Manik Saha as the CM, Tripura now has both HIRA and Manik," the Union home minister said.

"During the Communist's tenure, Tripura was grappling with the problem of insurgency, corruption, lack of governance and discrimination to the tribals. After removing the Communists from power in 2018, we ended militancy by signing a pact with NLFT, settled the problem of Bru refugees by signing an agreement and settled 50,000 indigenous Bru people in Tripura," Shah said.

(With inputs from PTI)