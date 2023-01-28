Tripura Election 2023: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Manik Shah to contest from Town Bordowali

The state's chief minister Dr Manik Shah will contest from the Town Bordowali seat. Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra announced the BJP party's candidates' first list for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections at the party headquarters today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly elections on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The ruling party has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. The remaining 12 candidates will be announced soon, the party official said.

Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led Centre government. She is a Tripura legislator.

In the previous assembly elections in 2018, the BJP, for the first time, formed a government in Tripura, considered a left-wing bastion. The CPI(M) has dominated the state for the previous 25 years.

TIPRA, a regional party formed by former Congress politician and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, was in talks with the BJP for a pre-election alliance, which has now been ruled out.

This time, the CPI(M) is contesting state elections in alliance with Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

