    Tripura Election 2023: Denied ticket, BJP MLA quits party, files nomination as independent

    Tripura Election 2023: The doctor-turned-politician, Atul Debbarma, claimed that the party did not show him any courtesy and did not explain why he was not considered for the seat. BJP party has fielded Bikash Debbarma, a local tribal leader, for the Krishnapur assembly constituency. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 8:32 PM IST

    Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Debbarma resigned from the saffron party on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. He filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Krishnapur constituency in the Khowai district. 

    "I have sent my resignation letter to the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly and have already quit the BJP," said Atul Debbarma, adding, "I had quit my job in Delhi. I could have continued to serve if I hadn't run in the last assembly elections. I've been working for the people of Tripura, staying away from my family in Delhi."

    BJP party has fielded Bikash Debbarma, a local tribal leader, for the Krishnapur assembly constituency. 

    The doctor-turned-politician claimed that the party did not show him any courtesy and did not explain why he was not considered for the seat. While expressing anger, he said, "That is why I filed my nomination papers to contest as an independent candidate in the Krishnapur constituency."

    In charge of the BJP's Doctors' Cell Tamojit Nath of Dharmanagar, North Tripura, and other leaders have left the party after their names were not included on the list of nominees for the February 16 assembly elections.

    As the saffron party's ally, IPFT fielded its nominee, Bikash Reang, a BJP tribal leader, who also filed an independent nomination from Julaibari in the South Tripura district.

    BJP state committee member Ranjan Sinha, an aspirant for the Chandipur assembly seat in Unakoti district, quit the party after state general secretary Tinku Roy was given a ticket.

    Following the poll office, the 228 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, filed nomination papers on Monday. 

    Dinakarrao said that 25 observers have arrived to ensure a free and fair election to the state's 60-member assembly.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: National Voters' Day: PM Modi calls for strengthening participation in elections

    Also Read: Tripura to vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27; counting of votes on March 2

    Also Read: Assembly elections 2023: 60 polling stations in Meghalaya to be managed by young staff; key highlights

     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 8:32 PM IST
