Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the media is the mirror of society and that the present era is the era of AI and the Internet, adding that globalisation has also arrived, so journalists must stay up to date. "News should be presented with honesty and integrity in line with the present times," said Saha.

CM Inaugurates Journalists' Workshop

The Chief Minister said this while inaugurating the two-day Bi-Annual State Conference and Journalist Workshop of the Tripura Working Journalists Association, organised at the Conference Hall of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel today, a Chief Minister's Office release said. The main theme of this journalist workshop this year is Embrace the Change.' Saha congratulated the delegates and said the current government is media-friendly.

'Media is the Fourth Pillar of Democracy'

"Such professional training in the field of journalism is very important because the Prime Minister has repeatedly said that efficiency should be brought in all fields," he said. He emphasised that the media are called the fourth pillar of democracy. "The pen is sharper than the sword. The journalists of this state are no less than those of other states. We have taken various initiatives to help journalists within our constraints. The current state government receives news from various agencies, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, block administrations, and grassroots levels on all issues, including law and order across the state, every day. For this, a monitoring system has been introduced," he said.

On Media's Evolution and Responsibility

He noted that newspapers came first, then radio, followed by TV. "Now social media and web media have emerged. We see various incidents on social media. When presenting news, you must do so accurately to avoid confusion. In the field of media, many people have become famous after overcoming numerous obstacles," he said.

Saha added that the truthful writing of journalists inspires society. At the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the organisation's mouthpiece, Madhiyam. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura Working Journalists Association President Bijay Pal, Tripura Working Journalists Association General Secretary Sunil Debnath, and others were present. (ANI)