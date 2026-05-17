The Indian Army conducted a self-defence camp for students in Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh, to empower youth. The Army also trained Village Defence Groups in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, to enhance security for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Youth Empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh

The Spearhead Division under the aegis of Spear Corps, conducted a week-long self-defence training camp for students of Class VI and above at Menchuka Valley School, Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment towards youth empowerment and community engagement.

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The training camp was conducted by qualified instructors of the Indian Army and focused on promoting physical fitness, discipline and self-defence awareness among students. Participants were trained in basic self-defence techniques, situational awareness and confidence-building activities aimed at enhancing resilience and essential life skills.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members and was widely appreciated by the local community. Besides imparting practical skills, the camp also aimed at motivating the youth towards leadership, responsibility and nation-building. Such outreach programmes continue to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering mutual trust, cooperation and a shared commitment towards an empowered and secure future.

Enhancing Security for Amarnath Yatra

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also organised a comprehensive training capsule for Village Defence Groups (VDGs) from Kabbi, Gandhri, Khatter, Mughala and Bhatni villages in Ramban district. The training aimed at enhancing local preparedness, strengthening coordination with security forces and fostering a secure environment for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, which symbolises faith, unity and national integration.

The capsule included practical training on firing positions, weapon handling and fire & move drills, enabling participants to effectively respond during contingencies and assist in maintaining vigilance in their respective areas.

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva.

The Amarnath Yatra involves a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees each year, making security a critical concern. (ANI)