PM Narendra Modi mourned the passing of former Gujarat Minister Mohansinh Rathava, 82. He hailed his work for tribal communities. Rathava, a multiple-time MLA, joined BJP from Congress in 2022. His son Rajendrasinh Rathava is also an MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of the veteran leader and former Gujarat Minister Mohansinh Rathava at the age of 82. In an X post, PM Modi recalled working with Mohansinh Rathava in the Gujarat Assembly and hailed his contributions to the development of the tribal community in the state. The Prime Minister also offered condolences to the family of the deceased BJP leader.

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'His contributions will always be remembered': PM Modi

PM Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mohansingh Rathava, former Minister of the Government of Gujarat. I had the opportunity to work with him for years in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. His dedication and contributions to the all-round development of the tribal community, public service, and the welfare of the people will always be remembered."

"I pray that God grants eternal peace to the departed soul and provides strength to his bereaved family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," the post read.

A Veteran Tribal Leader

Veteran leader Mohansinh Rathava was a multiple-time MLA from Jetpur and Chhota Udaipur constituencies. He was known for working for the development and rights of tribal communities in the state.

His son and MLA from the Chhota Udaipur seat, Rajendrasinh Rathava, informed about his father's demise earlier today. Rajendrasinh Rathava posted on X, "With the sad demise of my revered father, former MLA and the esteemed Mohansinh Rathva Saheb, who made public service the creed of his life, an irreparable loss has befallen our family. His lifelong dedicated work for social service, public welfare, and human values will always continue to inspire us."

Joined BJP Ahead of 2022 Polls

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Rathava had joined the BJP after quitting Congress. However, he did not contest the election, citing medical reasons. His son Rajendrasinh Rathava contested on a BJP ticket and won the seat, retaining the family's stronghold. (ANI)