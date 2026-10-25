Tripura CM Manik Saha participated in the 139th Mann Ki Baat session, praising PM Modi's focus on national growth, digital healthcare achievements, and community-driven initiatives reaching millions of citizens across the country.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Joins Citizens for Mann Ki Baat

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday listened to the 139th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with party workers and members of the public at Booth No. 40 under Ward No. 39 of the Town Bardowali Assembly Constituency. During the programme, the Chief Minister highlighted how Prime Minister Modi, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, showcases the inspiring achievements of people from different parts of the country, innovative initiatives, social responsibility and the contributions of ordinary citizens towards nation-building.

Saha said that the Prime Minister’s message encourages people to develop a strong sense of social responsibility, embrace positive thinking and become more actively involved in public welfare activities. He further stated that the thoughts and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to inspire people and motivate them to contribute towards the development of society and the nation.

PM Highlights Technological and Social Milestones

Achievements in Healthcare and Research

Earlier, highlighting India’s transformative strides across digital public health, deep-tech research, and grassroots agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the national telemedicine initiative 'E-Sanjeevani' has achieved a historic milestone of nearly 50 crore (500 million) tele-consultations. Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spotlighted groundbreaking scientific work at IIT Madras—where researchers are conducting a world-first 3D mapping of the human brain using the Param Shakti supercomputer—while also applauding inspiring grassroots efforts in Meghalaya and Nagaland that have revived traditional millet cultivation through value addition and community participation.

Commending the digital transformation in healthcare delivery, PM Modi said, "The 'E-Sanjeevani Programme' shows how technology can improve lives and make everyday tasks easier. It gives me great satisfaction to see that, through this, about 50 crore tele-consultations have been conducted so far. It is an excellent example of the power of technology, the spirit of service of our doctors, and the trust of our fellow citizens. Today, through its vast network, the E-Sanjeevani service has reached even remote parts of the country."

He noted that over 1.9 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have brought accessible primary medical care directly to panchayat levels. "Earlier, even a routine doctor's visit could take up much of one's time. Today, nearly 1.9 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are improving healthcare access. These Arogya Mandirs are evolving into wellness centres for local panchayats. Most heartening is that the villagers are now getting regular health check-ups. E-Sanjeevani is playing a vital role in this transformation," the Prime Minister said.