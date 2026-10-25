A cop in Bihar has been suspended following an inquiry into allegations of obscene calls and objectionable messages to a woman whose complaint he was investigating. Lalan Kumar allegedly harassed the woman when she objected to his behaviour. The inquiry examined call details and audio recordings submitted by the complainant.

A police sub-inspector in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has been suspended after an inquiry found evidence of alleged misconduct towards a woman whose complaint he was investigating, police said. Lalan Kumar was posted at Ahiyapur police station. He allegedly made obscene calls and sent objectionable messages to the woman, who accused him of mentally harassing her when she objected to his behaviour.

Inquiry finds misuse of position

The case is linked to Ahiyapur police station case number 1416/26. The woman approached the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) with a complaint against the investigating officer.

Following directions from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra, an inquiry was conducted under the supervision of Town SDPO-2.

According to a statement from the SSP’s office, the inquiry examined evidence submitted by the complainant, including call details and audio recordings. The findings indicated that Kumar had misused his position and behaved inappropriately towards the woman.

Departmental proceedings initiated

Based on the inquiry report, the SSP suspended Kumar with immediate effect. He will receive the prescribed subsistence allowance during the suspension period, according to the Hindi report.

The police department has also initiated departmental proceedings against the officer.

The SSP’s office said the alleged misconduct had damaged the image of the police and indicated indiscipline and dereliction of duty. The action follows an inquiry into the woman’s allegations against the officer responsible for investigating her case.

(With inputs from agencies)