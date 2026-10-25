Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone for a new Rs 125 crore ISKCON temple in Surat, urging citizens to combine spiritual devotion with social responsibility and youth empowerment to foster national growth and development.

Foundation Stone Laid for ISKCON Varachha Temple

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the ISKCON Varachha Temple, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore at Kosmada in Surat, and called upon citizens to link devotion with social responsibility and nation-building. During the grand ceremony, the Chief Minister performed rituals to worship the foundation stones and offered oblations at the Narsingh Yagna.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" (Development alongside Heritage), the country is actively preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage along with modern development. He highlighted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, comprehensive efforts are underway to revitalise India's religious heritage—citing the construction of the Ram Temple as an unparalleled centre of faith.

Significance of Spiritual Values

Underscoring the significance of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Chief Minister said its 18 chapters provide practical guidance for humanity through life's dilemmas and challenges. "From the first chapter, Arjuna Vishada Yoga, to the final chapter, Moksha Sanyasa Yoga, the Gita guides people from confusion to understanding, from despair to self-confidence, and from inaction to a sense of duty," Patel said. He further elaborated that Sankhya Yoga teaches self-knowledge and a steady intellect, Karma Yoga inspires selfless action as a form of spiritual practice, and Jnana Karma Sanyasa Yoga illustrates how knowledge sanctifies action. Incorporating these eternal values into daily life, he added, strengthens families, promotes social harmony, and provides a firm ethical foundation for the nation’s growth.

Vision for Youth and Community

The Chief Minister stressed that devotion must not be limited to worship and religious rituals alone, but must be actively channelled into humanitarian service. He also urged society to guide the energy of the youth toward nation-building by keeping them away from the menace of addiction. He expressed confidence that the upcoming ISKCON temple would emerge as a premier centre for spiritual education, youth empowerment, cultural awareness, and humanitarian outreach.

Earlier, ISKCON Varachha president Murtimandas delivered the welcome address, outlining the temple project’s development roadmap and paying tribute to the divine vision of ISKCON founder-acharya A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated major donors and prominent community leaders who contributed to the spiritual project. He also honoured meritorious students who successfully cleared the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita examination conducted across Asia. The event was attended by Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister of State Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Rajya Sabha MP Govindbhai Dholakia, Gujarat Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Purnesh Modi, MLA Pravinbhai Ghoghari, and Surat Mayor Mayaben Mawani, alongside several ISKCON office-bearers, dignitaries, and devotees.