Former CJI DY Chandrachud advocates for robust public health infrastructure, highlighting its importance for democracy and urging doctors to provide compassionate, prejudice-free medical care to all patients regardless of their social status.

Strengthening Public Health Institutions

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday highlighted the vital role that public institutions play in driving national progress, making a strong pitch for strengthening and fortifying public health infrastructure to better serve marginalised sections of society. Speaking to the reporters, the former CJI emphasised that robust institutions, particularly in healthcare, are the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. He underscored that public hospitals act as lifelines for millions who travel across regions seeking affordable medical care. Reflecting on the relationship between institutional strength and public welfare, he stated, "In any society—especially in a democracy—institutions are essential. Whether they are public or private, institutions are necessary for us to progress and for the nation to move forward. We must strengthen our existing institutions and make them more robust. In the healthcare sector, in particular, there is a critical need to focus on patient care and welfare. Public hospitals, for instance, serve the poor and the needy—many of whom travel from great distances to seek care. Therefore, it is imperative that we further strengthen and fortify our public hospitals and public health infrastructure..."

Compassion and Ethics in Medicine

Treating Patients Without Prejudice

Earlier in the day, former CJI Chandrachud highlighted the importance of compassion, humanity and mental health in the medical profession while addressing the 55th anniversary event of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in Delhi. Addressing doctors and students at Delhi's University College of Medical Sciences, the former CJI urged them to recognise the significance of their work, including contributions that often go unnoticed, and emphasised that treating patients with humanity should remain central to medical practice. “Every doctor who walked these corridors left a footprint without knowing they were building anything. Now it is your turn; you should know that the most important work of your lives will be the work no one sees,” he said.

Recalling an incident involving Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrachud spoke about how Gandhi underwent surgery for acute appendicitis in January 1924 while imprisoned at Yerwada Jail in Pune. The surgeon on duty was a British officer. “The man leading a nation's struggle against the British Empire was lying on the operating table of a British surgeon, and in that room, none of it mattered: the nationality of the surgeon, the nationality of the patient, or the fact that he was in a jail consigned by the British colonial government. Gandhi ji gave his consent and thanked the doctor. Gandhi ji recovered and later spoke warmly of the man who had saved him,” he said.

Drawing a lesson from the incident, Chandrachud emphasised that doctors must treat patients without prejudice, regardless of their social status, beliefs or circumstances. “The patient in front of you may be a prisoner or a minister, a saint or a sinner. They may thank you, or they may shout at you; they may be impatient with you. In the operation theatre, only one identity matters: a human being who needs you. Medicine at its finest is the one place where all our divisions are left outside the door,” he said. (ANI)