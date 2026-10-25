Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspected Sinai Camp following the arrest of 17 individuals caught impersonating registered SoO cadres. Security forces seized a large cache of arms and ammunition during the successful joint operation.

Manipur CM Visits Sinai Camp Following Security Operation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited Sinai Camp in Khongbal Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, which was taken over by joint security forces after 17 people were arrested for allegedly impersonating cadres registered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement using false identities. During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with security personnel and appreciated their work. MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh was also present with the CM.

Details of the Security Raid

According to Manipur Police, a joint operation involving Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA and other security personnel was conducted at Sinai Camp, a designated SoO camp of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO)/Kuki National Army (KNA) and KNO/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA). The security forces cordoned off and raided the camp before taking control of it. A total of 18 people were detained for verification.

Arrests and Seized Material

During the verification process, 17 individuals were found to be allegedly impersonating registered SoO cadres, including eight claiming affiliation with the KNA and nine with the KLA, using false identities. All 17 were arrested on Saturday, according to the police. The security forces seized 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear from the camp.

Legal Actions and Ongoing Probe

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act. The 17 accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody till October 31. Their medical examinations have been completed. Further investigation is underway into the alleged involvement of camp functionaries, impersonation, unauthorised possession of arms and violations of the SoO ground rules. (ANI)

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