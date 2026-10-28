Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated a new nursing college and training institute in Durjoynagar, reinforcing his government's commitment to expanding quality healthcare and medical education infrastructure across urban and remote areas of the state.

New Healthcare Infrastructure in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that health services are a basic need of the people and that if every person is healthy, society will also be healthy and beautiful. “Therefore, the government is working to provide modern and quality health services to the people in both urban and remote areas,” he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha in Durjoynagar inaugurated the newly constructed three-storey building of Agartala Government Nursing College, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Nursing School and ANM Training Institute. He also laid the foundation stone of the new building of Narsingar Primary Health Centre.

Development of Nursing and Medical Facilities

The newly constructed three-storey building of Agartala Government Nursing College, B. R. Ambedkar Nursing School and ANM Training Institute, housing all three institutions under one roof in Durjoynagar, was built at a cost of Rs 8 crore 44 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government's goal is to provide government health services to everyone, including children, the elderly and economically weaker sections, in remote areas as well as in urban areas. “Therefore, the government is developing modern and quality health infrastructure in primary health centres in remote areas. The government is continuously working to improve the quality of the state's health system and expand the scope of its services. The number of beds for patients in district hospitals across the state has been increased significantly. OPD services have been expanded in every health centre, including the state's main referral hospital, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and other health facilities. In a word, a radical change has been brought about in the field of health services,” he said.

Commitment to Health System Transformation

At the event, the Chief Minister also said that the building of Narsingar Primary Health Centre would be constructed quickly. “The state government is completing various developmental works, including improving the quality of health infrastructure, with transparency and within the stipulated time. The people of the state had a dream of gaining access to good services in all fields, including health,” the Chief Minister said.

Dr. Saha said that the state government is fulfilling that dream for the welfare of the people by working according to a plan. “There were various deficiencies in the state's health services in the past. Currently, the government is implementing all works as planned by modernising the state's main referral hospitals and establishing dental colleges and hospitals, eye hospitals, homoeopathic colleges and hospitals, and Ayurvedic colleges and hospitals. In addition, an eye hospital has been opened in the state to further improve eye care. The scope of nursing education has also been expanded in the state. Currently, 550 MBBS seats have been added in the state at the government and private levels,” he added.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Bishwajit Shil, former MLAs Dr. Dilip Das and Krishnadhan Das, Director of the Health Department Dr. Debashree Debbarma, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar and others were present.