Himachal Pradesh Police has frozen properties worth Rs 1.01 crore in the Nurpur district, targeting assets allegedly gained through drug trafficking as part of the ongoing anti-chitta campaign to dismantle narcotics financial networks.

Himachal Pradesh Police Targets Drug Financial Networks

Himachal Pradesh Police has frozen properties worth Rs 1.01 crore allegedly acquired through drug trafficking in Nurpur police district as part of the state government's ongoing anti-chitta campaign. The freezing orders were confirmed on October 26 by the Competent Authority and Administrator under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEM(FOP)A) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in New Delhi, following a financial investigation conducted by the Indora police station.

Breakdown of Frozen Assets

The total value of the frozen assets stands at Rs 1,01,55,718 and includes three properties linked to individuals associated with the drug trafficking case. These comprise a residential property belonging to Dalviro in Chhanni village of Indora tehsil, valued at Rs 61,96,561; a residential structure and household assets belonging to Mithun alias Chhapar, valued at Rs 32,60,950; and a car registered in the name of Gharo Devi, valued at Rs 6,98,207.

Case Background and Legal Action

The case originated from an FIR registered on May 30, 2017, following the recovery of 6.50 grams of heroin from Dalviro. She was convicted on April 1, 2025, and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The freezing action was initiated under Section 68F(2) of Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act, which restricts the transfer, sale or disposal of the properties covered by the order.

Police said the action reflects their strategy of targeting the financial networks behind the narcotics trade, going beyond arrests and drug seizures to identify and freeze assets allegedly generated through illegal activities. With this latest action, the cumulative value of illicit assets frozen by Nurpur police district has reached Rs 31,71,61,429, police said. The police have appealed to the public to share information about drug trafficking and related activities, emphasising that community participation is essential to dismantling narcotics networks and strengthening the anti-chitta campaign.

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