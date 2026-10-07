The Karnataka government will hold a 10-day winter session of the legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi starting December 7, amid sharp criticism from the Opposition regarding the state's financial status.

Karnataka Legislature Winter Session Scheduled

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Karnataka Government has decided to hold the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi starting from December 7. In a letter dated October 27, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh wrote to Jyothi, Secretary (in charge) of the Karnataka Legislative Council Secretariat at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, regarding the session arrangements.

Referring to deliberations held during the Cabinet meeting on October 15, the Chief Secretary stated that, as discussed, the winter session of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi will begin on December 7, emphasising that confidentiality be maintained in the process. Accordingly, the letter instructed that necessary preliminary preparations be made to conduct the 10-day session of both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature at Belagavi. The formal notification for the 10-day Belagavi session is expected to be issued following the completion of initial preparations.

Opposition Criticizes Government Finances

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that the Congress government has bankrupted the state, and it would be appropriate for them to resign before people take to the streets. "Your government is also bankrupt now. To announce the bankruptcy of Congress, you have opened 'ganji kendras' (gruel centres), misused government money and bankrupted the government too," he criticised.

"Will you go there to say the treasury is empty? We had asked for a white paper earlier itself. You did not open your mouth since then. Those who said the treasury is overflowing, how come you suddenly gave a statement yesterday that there is no money?" he questioned. "Then how will you give money to farmers? You are giving thousands of crores to open ganji centres for Congress workers and your favourites, isn't it? You have done the work of giving thousands of crores to them in the name of Bharat Jodo. In the name of guarantees, you have opened ganji centres for workers," he alleged.

Comments on Special Intensive Revision

Commenting on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, "You oppose SIR. But you have started SIR of guarantees. You are saying, remove those whose address is not correct, remove those who don't have a bank account, remove those who have not given an income tax certificate. You are becoming guarantee chor (thieves)," he lashed out. (ANI)