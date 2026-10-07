YSRCP leader Putha Siva Shankar has alleged that a fabricated letter in the name of YS Bharathi is being used by political rivals to divert public attention from government failures and irregularities during local body elections.

YSRCP Alleges Fabrication of Letter Against YS Bharathi

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar said a fake letter was created in the name of YS Bharathi and used by news channels and sections of the "yellow media" to run debates and false propaganda against the YS family.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office, he said the claim that YS Bharathi wrote to YS Sharmila stating that properties in Bengaluru did not belong to her was completely false. The letter was fabricated and circulated to divert public attention from violence, obstruction of nominations and electoral irregularities in the local body elections, he said.

Political Motives and Government Criticism

He said Chandrababu Naidu was dragging women and family matters into politics because the government had failed to implement the Super Six promises, control prices of essential commodities and face the people confidently. While prices of rice, cooking oil and onions were burdening families, the government was using fabricated controversies to divert attention.

Call for Legal Action and Accountability

Shankar demanded an immediate cybercrime investigation to identify who created the fake letter, where it originated and who circulated it. "Those responsible should face legal action," he said. He demanded that the media organisation that circulated the letter immediately remove the content and issue a public apology to the YS family.

He said using false material involving women for political benefit was unacceptable and demanded that Chandrababu stop such politics. YSRCP strongly condemned the campaign and said attempts to divert attention from the party’s democratic fight in the local body elections would not succeed. (ANI)