The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reviewed flight safety measures as Cyclone Arnab heads for the Andhra coast, leading to widespread flight cancellations and travel disruptions across regional airports in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Aviation Ministry Reviews Cyclone Arnab Impact

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): In light of IMD inputs that expect Cyclonic Storm "Arnab" to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, with winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety. According to the Ministry, flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected by the storm. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track.

The Ministry further stressed inter-agency coordination between stakeholders like AAI, DGCA, BCAS, IMD, airline and airport operators, NDRF, disaster management authorities of AP, Odisha and WB and others to ensure passenger safety.

Flight Disruptions and Cancellations

In Visakhapatnam, operations have been suspended since the afternoon of October 27. While in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on October 27. Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service stands cancelled on October 28. Air India has announced six flight cancellations on the Delhi- Visakhapatnam route scheduled for October 27, as well as the Delhi- Vijayawada- Delhi sector for October 28. Air India mentioned that flight operations to and from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam may be affected on October 28 due to adverse weather associated with cyclone Arnab.

"#TravelAdvisory, In view of the continuing adverse weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab, flight operations to and from Vijaywada and Visakhapatnam may be affected on 28 October. Guests are advised to check the status of their flights at:https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," said Air India.

Status Across Various Airlines

Meanwhile, Air India Express has reported 13 flight cancellations, primarily affecting services to and from Visakhapatnam connecting Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada. The budget carrier has also cancelled its Varanasi Bangkok and Bangkok Visakhapatnam flights. IndiGo has suspended all flight operations at Visakhapatnam, along with services at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7 pm on October 27, with official cancellation figures remaining provisional. Akasa Air has cancelled its Delhi Bhogapuram and return services scheduled for October 28, while confirming that all its other flights are expected to operate normally. In contrast, Alliance Air continues to maintain normal operations across its network, reporting no flight cancellations so far.

Advisory for Passengers

This Ministry said that airlines are advised to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather, inform passengers of delays or cancellations, and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds. "Passengers are advised to check flight status on the airline's website, app, helpline or SMS before leaving for the airport. They are requested not to travel unless their flight is confirmed. Passengers should also factor in extra travel time. Waterlogging and road closures are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Secretary advised airlines and airport operators to extend all support to passengers, senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility, parents with infants and medical cases," the Ministry stated.

"In case of unresolved complaints, passengers are requested to raise them with the airline first, then through the AirSewa portal or app. Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterates that safety is the first priority and will keep issuing updates as conditions change," it added. (ANI)

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