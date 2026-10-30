Tripura CM Manik Saha says the government will begin implementing the signed accord after Durga Puja, aiming for a permanent solution to outstanding issues through further discussions in Delhi to ensure feasibility regarding land rights.

Tripura Government To Focus On Accord Implementation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state government would begin working on various aspects of the accord signed in Delhi after Durga Puja, expressing hope that a permanent solution to the outstanding issues could be finalised through further discussions in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said that a detailed discussion had taken place in the presence of the state's Chief Secretary. He described the meeting as pleasant and cordial, adding that several important issues were discussed and both sides shared their views. "We will try to work on the aspects of the accord after Durga Puja. The conversation was very pleasant and cordial, and many points were raised. We presented our views, and he is happy, and we are also happy," the Chief Minister said.

Roadmap For Future Discussions

He further stated that discussions would continue in the coming days and that both sides would sit together in Delhi to work towards finalising a permanent solution to the issues. Land rights also featured prominently in the discussion, Saha said, adding that both sides understood the need to proceed based on what was practically feasible.

Addressing Practical Feasibility

"There is no confusion about it; whatever is feasible will happen, and all other issues have been discussed," he said. The Chief Minister also indicated that further discussions on the matter were expected, adding that details would be shared with the media once the next course of action had been finalised.

The state government's statement signals its intention to continue dialogue on the accord and related issues, with the aim of finding a mutually acceptable and lasting solution. (ANI)