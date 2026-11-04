APCC President Gaurav Gogoi visited the family of the victims killed in a Guwahati hotel shootout. He alleged a land mafia syndicate is behind the crime and demanded a thorough investigation, questioning the state's law and order situation.

Gaurav Gogoi Visits Victims of Guwahati Hotel Shootout

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday visited the Barpeta residence of the Bharali family, who lost their lives in the sensational shootout at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati a few days ago, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Meeting the kin of the victims, Gaurav Gogoi said, "I met the family members and relatives of the Bharali family at their Barpeta residence, who lost their lives in the brutal shootout that took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati a few days ago, and extended my deepest condolences. This tragic incident has profoundly shocked us. The pain of losing loved ones cannot be healed by any solace. In this difficult time, I share the grief of the bereaved family. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls."

Allegations of a Larger Criminal Conspiracy

Following the visit, speaking to the media regarding the shootout and the encounter of the accused, Gaurav Gogoi stated, "It cannot be said with certainty that the person who was encountered--Ghanakanta Gogoi--was acting alone in this entire sequence of events. The killer could be part of a larger land or property mafia syndicate. It is very likely that the shooter was not the mastermind behind it." Citing his discussions with the family members, he emphasised that critical facts remain concealed behind this incident, warranting an in-depth investigation. He further alleged that certain individuals and unseen forces are still operating behind Ghanakanta Gogoi, and all such facts must be brought to light. "The entire case must not be closed just because an encounter has taken place," he explicitly asserted.

Concerns Over Law and Order and Property Mafia

Questioning the state's prevailing law and order situation, he expressed strong resentment, saying, "What are we witnessing? Encounters are increasing day by day, and crimes are also rising day by day." Noting that Ghanakanta Gogoi was merely a shooter, he said, "He is just the face of a land and property mafia syndicate. He likely operated as a hired shooter for the land and property mafia. There is certainly a far bigger power operating behind him."

The APCC President further levelled serious allegations, stating that whether along Guwahati's GS Road or near the airport, such land mafias pre-target families who own plots in prime locations. There have been numerous past allegations of grabbing properties by force, intimidation, or by framing landowners in fabricated cases. Therefore, emphasising that the police cannot wrap up their investigation merely by encountering a shooter, he questioned, "Who is the mafia? Who is the owner? Who is the real commander—the kingpin behind this property mafia and land syndicate? We want him caught; we want the actual villain apprehended." He added that only by dismantling this entire criminal nexus and arresting the key conspirators can other innocent families be safeguarded from falling victim to such brutal atrocities in the future.