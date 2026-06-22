Tripura CM Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp in Agartala celebrating 12 years of the NDA government. He lauded PM Modi's leadership and the government's developmental work, while also promoting the noble act of voluntary blood donation.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a blood donation camp organised at a local community hall by Ward No 39 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme was also attended by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder along with local representatives, party workers, and residents.

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CM Lauds 12 Years of NDA Governance

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the various developmental initiatives and welfare schemes implemented across the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi over the past 12 years. He said that the NDA government has brought significant changes in infrastructure, healthcare, education, social welfare, and economic development, benefiting people from all sections of society.

Promoting Voluntary Blood Donation

CM Saha also stressed the importance of voluntary blood donation, describing it as a noble act that can save lives. He encouraged people, especially the youth, to come forward and donate blood regularly to help meet the growing demand for blood in hospitals and healthcare institutions.

The Chief Minister interacted with blood donors and appreciated their contribution to society. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and volunteers, reflecting a strong commitment towards social service and public welfare.