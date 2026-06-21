NSUI in Bastar paused its protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following a police request during the NEET-UG re-exam. The group says its campaign continues, while police ensured a smooth exam with 3-tier security.

NSUI Pauses Protest, Continues Campaign

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President, Bastar Vishal Khambari, on Sunday, stated that the local police and administration of Chhattisgarh's Bastar urged the NSUI to hold off the protests demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan until the conclusion of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam. Notably, the re-test was successfully concluded on June 21.

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Khambari noted that the protest is actually a campaign with the demand that the Education Minister must resign in view of the recurring paper leaks and exam discrepancies. He said that the NSUI members are reaching out to the parents to gather signatures and are receiving considerable support.

"We are not merely staging a protest; we are running a campaign. In light of the recurring exam paper leaks, NSUI is reiterating its long-standing demand for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. We are launching a campaign today to address issues such as the demand for the Education Minister's resignation, the functioning of the testing agency, and the exorbitant fees, often beyond a family's budget, charged by coaching institutes. As part of this initiative, we are reaching out to parents and students to gather signatures and are receiving immense support," he said.

"We were conducting a demonstration, but the local administration and police advised us to hold off for now, suggesting we wait until the exams are over. Nevertheless, our campaign remains active and is continuing," he added.

Tight Security for NEET Re-exam in Bastar

Meanwhile, ASP Bastar Maheshwar Nag said that the police are alert and a three-layer security arrangement has been made to ensure the retest is conducted smoothly.

According to the police, the first layer involved police patrolling accompanied by a two-layer security protocol and screening process at the exam centres.

"The police administration is fully alert regarding the NEET exam being re-conducted. A three-layer security arrangement has been put in place. The first layer involves outer patrolling, followed by intermediate patrolling, and specific security arrangements have also been deployed at the examination centres themselves. Primarily, a two-layer screening process is being implemented: first by the police and subsequently by private agencies. Biometric checks are being conducted, and examinees are allowed to enter only after all verification procedures are complete. Cameras have been installed throughout the premises, including inside the classrooms and are connected to a control room," he said.

Collector Details Arrangements at Exam Centres

Bastar Collector Akash Chikra said that all necessary facilities have been provided at every center, jammers and CCTV cameras have been installed, and devices for biometric authentication are in place. Comprehensive arrangements have been made.

"The NEET exam is being conducted today, June 21, and there are four centres in our district: The Government Engineering College, the Government PG College, the MLB School, and the Jagtu Mahara School. A total of 1,467 students are appearing for the exam. All necessary facilities have been provided at every centre; jammers and CCTV cameras have been installed, and devices for biometric authentication are in place. Comprehensive arrangements have been made; additionally, considering the heat, ambulances and ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) have been made available at all locations. The SP and I visited the sites yesterday. From drinking water facilities to restrooms, everything has been well-organised. Through you, I would like to assure the 1,467 students from the district appearing for the exam that all preparations are excellent," he said.

Approximately over 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a question paper leak. (ANI)