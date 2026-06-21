BRS leader KTR slammed the Congress govt's Musi River project, alleging it causes mass displacement for 'commissions'. He accused CM Revanth Reddy of colluding with the BJP and running a 'mafia state' by looting public resources.

Musi Project Causing 'Destruction', Alleges KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday alleged that the Musi River project undertaken by the Congress government was causing large-scale destruction and displacement of poor and middle-class families.

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According to an official statement released by the party, addressing a party workers' meeting in Rajendranagar constituency, KTR said that even Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Tushar Gandhi, had opposed the demolition of homes in the name of the Musi project.

Despite these objections, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was continuing with plans to displace thousands of families for "commissions and financial gains," he alleged. Criticising the Chief Minister's proposal to install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, KTR said Revanth Reddy "believes in Godse but speaks of Gandhi." He added that if the Chief Minister genuinely respected Gandhi's ideals, he should refrain from demolishing people's homes.

KTR alleged that even children facing displacement had pleaded with the government to spare their homes, offering their savings from piggy banks, but the administration remained unmoved.

KTR Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus on Musi Project

He further accused the BJP of supporting the Congress government's actions related to the Musi project. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Revanth Reddy as "Bade Bhai" and "Chote Bhai," respectively, KTR alleged that both leaders were working together to facilitate land acquisitions and demolitions along the Musi River.

"If Modi is sincere, why doesn't he stop the injustice being done to poor people and prevent the grabbing of their lands?" KTR asked. He said local BJP leaders were making strong statements against the project while their own government was granting clearances for the demolitions. He named BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and G. Kishan Reddy in this context.

Allegations of Widespread Corruption, Misuse of Funds

Questioning the government's priorities, KTR said that despite claiming a lack of funds to fulfil election promises over the past two and a half years, the Congress government was prepared to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore on the Musi project. As per the statement, he alleged that the project was designed to generate commissions and accused Revanth Reddy of sending funds to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to secure his continuation in office.

KTR said the funds proposed for the Musi project should instead be used to implement the promises made by the Congress party. He described the Congress government's tenure as an "utter flop" and claimed that people across the state were waiting for political change.

Alleging widespread corruption, KTR said Telangana was being run as a "mafia state" where public resources were being looted. He accused Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other Congress leaders of encouraging land grabbing and intimidation.

Referring to an alleged land issue in Shamshabad, he claimed that 180 acres of government ceiling land in Rajendranagar constituency had been transferred to private entities under the Congress government's watch.

Criticism of 'Future City' and Local Development

KTR also criticised the government's "Future City" initiative, alleging that it was designed to protect lands allegedly linked to the Chief Minister rather than promote urban development.

He questioned the local MLA's decision to switch parties in the name of development and challenged Congress leaders to identify a single major development initiative undertaken in the constituency during the past two and a half years.

BRS Confident of Comeback

Expressing confidence in the party's future prospects, KTR said that despite several leaders leaving the party, the "pink army" remained strong and would bring BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao back to power in the next elections.

During the meeting, KTR also guided party workers on the party membership drive and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme. (ANI)