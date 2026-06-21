Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed US-Iran talks, stating PM Modi has always advocated for peaceful resolution of disputes. He also said the government is taking steps to ensure energy supply stability amid global geopolitical developments.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday welcomed the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran in Geneva, saying that conflicts cannot be resolved through war and must be addressed through dialogue and negotiations.

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Speaking to the media, Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated peaceful resolution of disputes on global platforms. "PM Modi has been giving this message to the entire world from the very beginning that no problem can be solved through war. It is good that Iran and America are now coming to the negotiation table," Goyal said.

India's Focus on Energy Stability

He added that the government was taking steps to ensure stability in energy supplies amid global geopolitical developments. "The government is also taking steps to ensure energy supply," he said.

Modi Government's Development Focus

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's 12 years in office, Goyal said the government remained focused on continuous work to improve the lives of citizens and advance national development. "On Modi's 12 years as PM, the Prime Minister has already said that the celebration of 12 years is to be observed by working continuously. Even after this, we have to keep working for the next 12 years, how to make the lives of the people of the country even better. Modi Ji and his government are working continuously on this," he said.

His remarks come at a time when India has been advocating "dialogue and diplomacy" on various international platforms as the preferred way to resolve global conflicts.

US Praises India's Role in West Asia

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump described India as an important partner in addressing regional challenges and said the country was playing a significant role in efforts to deal with the crisis in West Asia. Trump made the remarks after holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where the leaders discussed maritime security, economic cooperation and developments in the Gulf region.

When asked whether he expected India to play a role in West Asia, Trump said, "Yes, I do. I think India plays a big role in everything. As long as he (PM Narendra Modi) is the leader, India is going to play a big role."

US-India Trade Relations

The US President also highlighted the strong relationship between the two democracies and said substantial progress had been made in trade negotiations. He added that the two countries were "very close" to finalising a trade agreement.

(ANI)