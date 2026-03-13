Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran shared an emotional message on social media after reports he is upset with the party for not fielding him from Kannur in the upcoming Assembly elections, a move part of a strategy to not field sitting MPs.

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has shared an emotional message on social media amid reports that he is upset with the party's decision not to field him from the Kannur constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The decision by the Indian National Congress leadership is reportedly part of a broader strategy to avoid fielding sitting Members of Parliament in the state Assembly polls. In his message, Sudhakaran spoke about his deep emotional connection with Kannur and the Congress movement in the district. He recalled the struggles and sacrifices of party workers over the years and said he has always stood at the forefront to defend and support his colleagues.

Details from Sudhakaran's Note

The note reflects on his long political journey in Kannur and his commitment to the party and its cadre at a time when internal discussions over candidate selection for the Assembly elections are underway. Sudhakaran wrote that he had often placed himself on the frontline to protect Congress workers during periods of political violence in the district.

Comparing his role to that of a mother hen shielding her chicks, he said he could never remain a silent spectator when party workers were attacked by political opponents.

Recalling Sacrifices and Loss

He also said that whenever he wakes up, his thoughts return to the dreams and ideals of the Congress movement built through the sacrifices of its workers. At the same time, he noted that the memories of colleagues who lost their lives in political clashes in Kannur continue to weigh heavily on him.

Unbreakable Bond with Kannur

Describing Kannur as a land shaped by the sacrifices of Congress workers, Sudhakaran said he would always stand at the forefront carrying the party's tricolour flag. He added that the district's soil carries the blood, sweat and memories of many workers and the grief of families who lost loved ones in political conflicts.

Reflecting on his decades-long association with the district, Sudhakaran said he had travelled through every corner of Kannur and shared deep bonds with its people. The difficult and turbulent paths the movement had taken, he said, remain vivid memories that will stay with him for life.