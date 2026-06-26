Tripura is set to operationalise the new Agartala Civil Hospital from July. The government is also upgrading several other hospitals, has laid the foundation for a new one in Sepahijala, and recruited 214 new doctors to boost healthcare services.

In a significant boost to Tripura's healthcare infrastructure, the state government is set to operationalise the newly constructed Agartala Civil Hospital near Jackson Gate from next month, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte announced on Thursday. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Gitte highlighted a series of initiatives undertaken by the government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha to strengthen healthcare facilities, services and human resources across the state.

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State-Wide Infrastructure Upgrades

Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the new building of Sepahijala District Hospital. Spanning nearly 14 acres and built at an estimated cost of ₹46 crore, the new hospital marks a significant milestone for the 15-year-old district. Gitte said the state government is simultaneously upgrading healthcare infrastructure at Jirania, Mohanpur and Jampuijala Sub-Divisional Hospitals, as well as Gomati District Hospital. Preparatory steps have also been initiated for the construction of a district hospital at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

Boosting Medical Professionals

The Health Secretary informed that 214 doctors were recently recruited, of whom 160 have already joined the service. To fill the remaining vacancies, the government has initiated the process of recruiting an additional 40 doctors from the waiting list. Approval has also been secured from the Finance Department for further recruitment of medical professionals.

Enhancing Healthcare Delivery

Highlighting improvements in healthcare delivery, Gitte said referral cases from Tripura to hospitals outside the state have declined by nearly 80 per cent, reflecting enhanced treatment facilities within the state. He acknowledged the shortage of radiologists at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital and said the government is working to introduce tele-radiology services to address the gap.

Introduction of Two-Shift Systems

The upcoming Agartala Civil Hospital will provide healthcare services in two shifts. The government is also considering introducing two-shift service systems in selected departments of GBP Hospital and Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital to improve patient access and reduce waiting time.

Tuberculosis Control Programme

Speaking on the state's tuberculosis control programme, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Saju Wahid said Tripura is progressing steadily towards TB elimination. He outlined various measures being implemented to strengthen the detection, treatment and monitoring of tuberculosis cases across the state.

Health Department Director Dr. Debasri Debbarma and GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Bidhan Goswami were also present at the press conference.