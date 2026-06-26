UP Congress President Ajay Rai claimed his party's pressure led to the FIR in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case. He demanded prosecution of trust officials, including Chairman Nripendra Mishra and Champat Rai, for the alleged scam.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Thursday claimed credit for the registration of an FIR in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, asserting that the legal action was initiated under pressure from the party. Speaking to ANI, the State Congress President demanded the prosecution of Chairman Nripendra Mishra, Gopal Rao, Champat Rai, and Anil Mishra, alleging that they were responsible for the embezzlement of funds.

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"... The FIR he filed was also filed under pressure from Congress. Because yesterday, the Congress party took to the streets across Uttar Pradesh and submitted a letter to the Governor, urging her to immediately direct the government and the trust to file a case and take action after filing it... A case should be filed against Chairman Nripendra Mishra. A case should be filed against Gopal Rao and Champat Rai, who embezzled all the money. Anil Mishra, who allegedly took commissions... They should be prosecuted for all these things..." said Rai.

FIR Details and Investigation

Rai's remarks follow the registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case was filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. The FIR names Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others.

This action follows allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Fresh Plea in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation. The petition seeks the registration of an FIR and the formation of a CBI-led SIT to probe reported missing funds, financial irregularities, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.