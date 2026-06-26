The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a 21-year-old's death in Rajkot, Gujarat, amid allegations of exploitation and forced hysterectomy. It has directed the state police to file an FIR, arrest the accused, and conduct a detailed probe.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a 21-year-old woman in Rajkot, Gujarat, and directed the state police to ensure immediate and effective action in the case.

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Allegations of Exploitation and Coercion

In a statement, the Commission said it had taken note of the death of Nandini Anandbhai Boasmiya under "suspicious circumstances" and described the incident as serious and distressing.

According to the NCW, media reports have raised allegations of prolonged physical, psychological and financial exploitation of the woman. The reports also claim that she was forced to undergo a hysterectomy under pressure.

The Commission said that the victim's final message shared before her death and the circumstances surrounding the incident had raised further concerns regarding the case.

NCW Demands Thorough Investigation

Taking serious note of the matter, the Commission said it has written to the Director General of Police, Gujarat, seeking immediate action. The NCW directed that an FIR be registered under appropriate provisions and that all accused persons be arrested at the earliest.

It also called for a detailed investigation into the allegations of a forced hysterectomy, including scrutiny of the role of the medical facility and medical personnel concerned.

The Commission further directed that a comprehensive forensic post-mortem examination be conducted by a panel of expert doctors. It also sought an investigation into allegations of financial exploitation and asked authorities to ensure recovery, where applicable.

In addition, the NCW called for a review of an earlier complaint reportedly registered in Junagadh and sought an examination of any possible institutional lapses linked to the case.

The Commission has asked the Gujarat Police to submit a detailed Action Taken Report within seven days.

The National Commission for Women is a statutory body mandated to review safeguards provided for women and address issues affecting their rights and welfare. (ANI)