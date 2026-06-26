Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged state employees to work an extra hour daily to boost revenue, promising to use the funds for their welfare. He also announced a new accident insurance scheme for all government staff, including contract workers.

Revanth Reddy's Appeal for Extra Work Hour

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday appealed to all state government employees to work an additional hour every day, to boost administrative productivity and enhance state revenues. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of curbing illegal activities and plugging revenue leakages to ensure the state's financial growth.

Addressing a meeting after signing MoUs with the banks to provide insurance coverage to all government employees here today, the CM said that the hard work of the employees will only help in the successful implementation of every welfare scheme. The employees' trust is the government's strength. "All the employees should work an extra for one hour each day and help increase the state government's revenue. We will use the increased revenue for the employees' welfare. Earning a good reputation for the government also lies in the hands of the state employees", CM Reddy remarked.

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New Insurance Scheme for Government Employees

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to providing insurance coverage to all government employees, including outsourcing and contract workers. Following the distribution of ₹1 crore in insurance payouts to the families of 45 deceased Singareni workers, the state government decided to extend similar coverage to all employees. The government maintained that providing financial support to the families of employees in the event of sudden death is a responsibility, noting that the insurance scheme is intended to provide reassurance during difficult times. To this end, the state signed an agreement with banks today to provide accident insurance to government employees.

CM Revanth Reddy further appealed to employees to bring their demands and grievances directly to his notice, assuring that the government is prepared to address them.

CM Slams Previous BRS Government's Fiscal Management

On the fiscal front, the Chief Minister criticised the previous KCR administration's economic management, alleging that the state had accumulated a debt of ₹8.11 lakh crore over the last decade. "The last government wreaked havoc on the state, equivalent to 100 years of destruction. During the BRS rule, the employees were never paid salaries on the first day of every month. Despite facing hurdles, the state government was ensuring that employees get their salaries promptly. We are also fulfilling the promise of releasing retirement benefit funds in phases," said CM Reddy.

CM Reddy Attacks BRS for Obstructing Projects

In a scathing attack on BRS for obstructing the Metro rail and Musi Rejuvenation project, CM Revanth Reddy said that KCR was spending time in his farmhouse like Kumbhakarna, and the BRS leader was acting like Bakasura when he came out of his farmhouse. The Chief Minister criticised the opposition party for not showing any gratitude. While we are offering positions to those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement, the opposition was obstructing us from doing good for society.

Vision for Telangana's Future

Stating that he had not taken a single day's leave in the last 30 months, the Chief Minister said that he was visiting Delhi to protect the state's interests only. "Today, all the plans envisaged by the government are fructifying. My only agenda is to resolve the people's issues and lead the state on the development path by achieving a target of a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047," said CM Reddy.

The CM called upon all employees to let us all work together to make Telangana the number one state in the country. The government accorded top priority to maintaining law and order and attracting investments to the state, the Chief Minister said, and assured that the government will stand by the employees. (ANI)