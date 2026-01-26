Assam Rifles conducted multiple anti-drug operations in Tripura and Mizoram, seizing narcotics worth over Rs 38 crores. The seizures included Yaba tablets, Methamphetamine, and Heroin, leading to arrests and disrupting trafficking networks.

Rs 16 Crore Yaba Tablets Seized in Tripura

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), launched an operation based on information of the trafficking of drugs in Khowai district. According to an official release, during the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Karimganj, Assam, who was transporting 1,60,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 16 Crores via NH 8 late at night on 24 January 2026. The Tata truck in which the narcotics were transported was also seized, and further investigation is in progress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking just ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the release noted.

Multiple Drug Seizures in Mizoram's Champhai District

Methamphetamine Worth Rs 6.6 Crores Recovered

Earlier on Friday, acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the general area of Ngur in the district of Champhai, Mizoram. During the operation, one person on a Kenbo Bike was stopped.

A thorough search resulted in the recovery of 2.2 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a highly dangerous psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 6.6 Crores, according to a release. The person carrying the contraband, Lalhmangaihzuala, was identified and apprehended. The seized contraband, along with the apprehended individual, was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for detailed investigation and further legal action.

Heroin Worth Rs 15.42 Crores Intercepted

On Tuesday, Assam Rifles intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler. On challenging, the driver and the pillion rider fled, as stated in the official release.

As per the release, a thorough checking of the vehicle led to the recovery of 2.057 kilograms of Heroin No. 4 valued at approximately 15.42 crores and a mobile phone. The recovered contraband and mobile phone were handed over to the Police Department, Champhai, for further investigation and necessary legal action.