    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's tactics, declares party's stronghold in state

    The Congress leader also accused the BJP of employing tactics involving money, power, and muscle to destabilize the democratically elected Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

    The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh is currently marked by upheaval as the Congress-led state government grapples with a crisis following the BJP's victory in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. The lone seat secured by the opposition party has intensified the struggle for survival faced by the Congress government, as six MLAs have reportedly switched allegiance and are said to be in contact with the saffron party.

    Expressing concern over the developments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X and emphasized the failure of the Prime Minister and the perceived political strategist, or "Chanakya," in managing the situation in Himachal Pradesh. Ramesh declared that the intervention of the Congress leadership and the prompt action of their observers have successfully stabilized the political scenario in the state.

    The Congress leader also accused the BJP of employing tactics involving money, power, and muscle to destabilize the democratically elected Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. He asserted that despite these efforts, the Congress holds the support and blessings of the people of Himachal, reinforcing their commitment to serving the state's residents.

    In the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP emerged victorious in Himachal Pradesh's lone seat, with candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The closely contested battle ended in a tie, as both parties secured 34 votes each. Notably, at least six Congress MLAs reportedly voted against their party, leading to the unprecedented scenario of deciding the winner through a draw of lots.

    Of the 68-member assembly, the Congress commands 40 MLAs, while the BJP has 25 legislators in Himachal. The remaining three seats are held by independent members, adding further complexity to the intricate political dynamics unfolding in the state.

