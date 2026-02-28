Delhi Police arrested two men for the revenge murder of a 17-year-old. The victim's burnt body was found near Majlis Park Metro Station. The accused were traced via CCTV and confessed to killing the teen to avenge a previous murder case.

Delhi Police have arrested two persons for the murder of a 17-year-old boy whose burnt body was found in the bushes near Majlis Park Metro Station in North West Delhi on February 11, officials said on Friday.

Delhi North West District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sikander Singh said the murder was a revenge killing related to another murder case from August 2025.

Victim's Body Found and Identified

"On the morning of February 11th, we received a PCR call around 8:30 in the morning informing us that a burnt body was found in the bushes near the Majlis Park Metro Station. Our team arrived at the scene, and the body was sent to the mortuary for identification," ADCP Singh said.

The body was identified on February 15 at the Ashok Vihar Police Station. The deceased's father identified the body in the mortuary as that of his son, named Vishnu, 17-years old.

Investigation Reveals Revenge Motive

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from the relevant time and date on the approach road to understand the situation. The CCTV recorded two people carrying someone on a scooty.

"A man named Vinay was arrested by tracing the scooty number, followed by his accomplice, Gaurav. During interrogation, it was revealed that they committed this murder as a revenge act. In August 2025, a murder case was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station, in which a man named Deepak was killed," he said.

The ADCP said the interrogation revealed that Vishnu had confided in the accused that he was also involved in the murder case of Deepak.

"The interrogation also revealed that Vishnu had confided in them that he was also involved in the murder case, so to avenge Deepak's murder, they (Vinay and Gaurav) killed Vishnu," he added.

Police are investigating the matter further to ascertain more details about the August 2025 murder case and the roles of all individuals involved.