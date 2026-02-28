Air India Express announced a recovery flight for Bengaluru-Kathmandu passengers stranded for two days due to bad weather. Flights on Feb 26 & 27 were diverted, with the airline offering accommodation, refunds, or rescheduling options.

Bengaluru-Kathmandu Flights Disrupted

Air India Express on Saturday announced Bengaluru-Kathmandu "recovery flight" following a string of weather-related diversions that left passengers stranded for two consecutive days.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, "Due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, our Bengaluru-Kathmandu flights on 26 and 27 February were diverted. An additional flight operated today to recover guests from yesterday's disrupted service was also diverted for the same reason."

The airline said that affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodation and were offered the option of complimentary rescheduling or full-refund cancellation. "We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," the spokesperson added.

