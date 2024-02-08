Tamil Nadu: Chennai schools get bomb threats, students sent home

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify the individual responsible for sending these threatening emails. Despite the tense situation, authorities are urging the public to remain calm, emphasizing that necessary measures are in place to address the threat and maintain security in the area.

In a recent development, several schools under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police received bomb threat emails, prompting a prompt response from the GCP's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams. Specialized teams have been deployed to conduct Anti-Sabotage Checks at the affected educational institutions, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify the individual responsible for sending these threatening emails. Despite the tense situation, authorities are urging the public to remain calm, emphasizing that necessary measures are in place to address the threat and maintain security in the area.

BMW seized from Hemant Soren's residence is registered to THIS Congress Rajya Sabha MP; check details

The Chennai Public School in DAV Gopalapuram and St. Mary's School in Parrys are among the educational institutions that received bomb threat emails.

Seven private schools in Chennai received bomb threats, causing concern among parents. The news on television has prompted parents from other schools to inquire about potential threats, leading to heightened tension.

MHA scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to secure borders

Some parents have gone directly to schools unaffected by bomb threats, adding to the atmosphere of anxiety. It has been clarified that there is no bomb threat at St. Mary's School in Barimuna.

