Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu: Chennai schools get bomb threats, students sent home

    Law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify the individual responsible for sending these threatening emails. Despite the tense situation, authorities are urging the public to remain calm, emphasizing that necessary measures are in place to address the threat and maintain security in the area.

    Tamil Nadu: Chennai schools get bomb threats, students sent home AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    In a recent development, several schools under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police received bomb threat emails, prompting a prompt response from the GCP's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams. Specialized teams have been deployed to conduct Anti-Sabotage Checks at the affected educational institutions, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety of students and staff.

    Law enforcement authorities are actively working to identify the individual responsible for sending these threatening emails. Despite the tense situation, authorities are urging the public to remain calm, emphasizing that necessary measures are in place to address the threat and maintain security in the area.

    BMW seized from Hemant Soren's residence is registered to THIS Congress Rajya Sabha MP; check details

    The Chennai Public School in DAV Gopalapuram and St. Mary's School in Parrys are among the educational institutions that received bomb threat emails.

    Seven private schools in Chennai received bomb threats, causing concern among parents. The news on television has prompted parents from other schools to inquire about potential threats, leading to heightened tension.

    MHA scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to secure borders

    Some parents have gone directly to schools unaffected by bomb threats, adding to the atmosphere of anxiety. It has been clarified that there is no bomb threat at St. Mary's School in Barimuna.
     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BMW seized from Hemant Soren's residence is registered to THIS Congress Rajya Sabha MP; check details AJR

    BMW seized from Hemant Soren's residence is registered to THIS Congress Rajya Sabha MP; check details

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday anr

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday

    Drone will come, then Ambani, Adani will take tribal land and say tata bye-bye: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha (WATCH)

    Drone will come, then Ambani, Adani will take tribal land and say tata bye-bye: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha (WATCH)

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandan program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Karnataka : CM Siddaramaiah addresses Janaspandana program, touts 98 percent application disposal rate

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour': Where, when, how to watch on OTT RKK

    Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour': Where, when, how to watch on OTT

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked likely to feature new camera module more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked, likely to feature new camera module & more

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Bomb blast, shooting kill four police officials in Northwest Pakistan snt

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 5 policemen killed in terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan as polling continues

    cricket Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review osf

    Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT rkn

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon