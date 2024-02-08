Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s office in Bengaluru

NSUI activists in Bengaluru and Mangaluru protested alleged discriminatory tax allocation by the central government. In Bengaluru, they smeared Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office, leading to arrests. In Mangaluru, they besieged MP Nalin Kumar Kateel's residence. Police bolstered security, but Kateel was reportedly in Delhi.

In a display of discontent, NSUI activists in Bengaluru rallied against what they perceive as discriminatory tax allocation practices by the central government, culminating in the smearing of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office.

The protest, which originated from the state Congress's outcry in Delhi, cascaded into a local demonstration in front of Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office at Millers Road, Bengaluru. NSUI activists, brimming with frustration, resorted to painting ink on Sitharaman's nameplate, symbolizing their vehement opposition to what they view as biased tax distribution policies.



'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

The swift response from Vidhana Soudha police saw the immediate arrest of the activists involved in the protest. Among those apprehended were Suraj, Lakshya Raj, Nishchay Gowda, Naresh, and Karthik, escorted to the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

Simultaneously, NSUI activists in Mangaluru voiced their dissent, directing their ire towards BJP MPs for what they perceive as complicity in the central government's alleged injustice towards Karnataka. They criticized the silence of the parliamentarians on the matter, lamenting the lack of dialogue with state BJP chief ministers.



Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

The intensity of the protest led activists to besiege the residence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru. In response, local authorities bolstered security measures around Kateel's residence at Ashoka Apartment near Ashok Nagar, Mangalore. Approximately 20 policemen were deployed to barricade the premises, ensuring the safety of the MP's residence amidst the escalating tensions.

The absence of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was reportedly in Delhi for the current parliamentary session, did not deter the activists from expressing their dissent, underscoring the depth of frustration prevailing among sections of the populace regarding the perceived injustice in tax allocation.