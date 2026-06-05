PM Modi launched projects worth ₹2,970 crore in Daman and Diu, inaugurating the NAMO Airport and NAMO Hospital. He also laid foundation stones for an Iconic Bridge and for port development projects worth ₹885 crore in Lakshadweep.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and dedicated projects worth around ₹1,340 crore, including the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport and NAMO Hospital, among others, in Daman. The new airport terminal will significantly improve regional air connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region. NAMO Hospital, the district hospital in Daman district, has been developed to cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day and will strengthen access to quality healthcare services for the people, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

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These projects span various sectors, including healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare and are expected to provide a major boost to the overall development of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as stated in the release.

New Foundation Stones in Daman

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹1,630 crore. Major projects include the Iconic Bridge, the Daman Convention Centre and the NIFT Campus at Daman, among others.

These projects are expected to strengthen modern infrastructure, boost tourism, promote investment, generate employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of the people.

A total of projects worth around ₹2,970 crore were inaugurated and laid by Prime Minister Modi.

Development Projects in Lakshadweep

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of important projects for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around ₹885 crore. These projects include the development of Port Facilities on the Eastern and Western Sides of both Kalpeni Island and Kadmat Island, the statement added.

The development of these multipurpose jetties will facilitate year-round berthing of large passenger vessels, including cruise vessels of up to 300 metres in length.

The projects will enable safe and efficient passenger and cargo handling and provide integrated facilities for fish handling, fuel distribution, ice supply and boat repair. Further, as per the statement, these initiatives will strengthen maritime connectivity, support the livelihoods of local fishermen, promote tourism and contribute to the socio-economic development of the islands. (ANI)